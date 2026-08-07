How Lloyd Avant became OU's frontrunner to start at running back

Junior running back Lloyd Avant has wasted no time in asserting himself in the Sooners’ offense.
New running backs coach Deland McCullough said at fall media day on Tuesday that Avant would start if the season started now since sophomore running back Tory Blaylock and junior running back Xavier Robinson dealt with injuries in the spring. Avant had the first reps in drills during practice Friday morning, with Robinson right behind him. Blaylock did not participate in practice Friday.
Avant credits his early impressions on McCullough to his attitude in meetings and his eagerness to align with the team’s goals.
“I would say earning the coach’s trust (has involved) going to meetings, learning the plays, understanding what we’re trying to accomplish as an offense and just showing the coaches they can trust and believe in me,” Avant said after practice Friday.
avant has already learned in his short time with McCullough so far that he is a very intense coach, something that pushes him and the rest of the running backs to be sharp.
“He’s a great guy; he’s an intense guy,” Avant said. “He wants the best for his guys. He demands respect, and he demands physicality. So we buy in, and we love that.”
Avant and the rest of the group have already made a great impression on redshirt senior quarterback John Mateer as well, who led the team in rushing attempts and touchdowns on the ground in 2025.
“They're all doing a great job,” Mateer said on Friday. “I think coach McCullough's done a great job with detail and intent of what you need to do as a running back and the protections and the run schemes.”
Avant said he looks forward to helping the offense in all of its schemes. He served as a threat when running the ball and in the pass game while at Colorado State, recording 417 rushing yards and 261 receiving yards last year. Robinson and Blaylock each finished with more rushing yards in 2025 but combined for only 183 receiving yards.
“A selfless player, I would do anything I can to help the team, whether that’s pass-blocking, getting outside on the routes or just running the ball,” Avant said.
Avant also bolsters the Sooners’ special teams. He returned 11 kickoffs for 268 yards at Colorado State in 2025. OU returned only two kickoffs — amounting to 16 yards — as a team in 2025 but has another weapon if it chooses to make adjustments in 2026.
“(I’m ready to) help out in any way possible,” Avant said. “Whatever (special teams coordinator Doug) Deakin needs, I can do that, if that’s getting the ball past the 30, if that’s a fair catch in the end zone. … Whatever he needs to get the team going, … I will do that.”
Though Avant currently stands as the frontrunner to start at running back, Robinson and Blaylock will certainly keep fighting for the top spot, as they recover from injuries. According to Avant, the competition is healthy for all three.
“In our room, we all want the best for each other,” Avant said. “We all strive for each other. If anybody needs help, we all coach each other up.