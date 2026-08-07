OU's Trell Harris, Xavier Robinson active in practice

Redshirt senior wide receiver Trell Harris and junior running back Xavier Robinson practiced Friday after dealing with injuries in the spring.
Harris ran routes at the beginning of open practice and participated in all of the individual drills. Robinson also was active in drills.
Harris recorded 847 receiving yards at Virginia last year, while Robinson finished with 421 rushing yards in 2025.
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle shared his excitement for Robinson's return, while at fall media day.
"I'm fired up to get Tory (Blaylock) and X rolling again," Arbuckle said on Tuesday. "They have so much to learn and so much to improve on still, and I think (new running backs) coach (Deland) McCullough has all the expertise to give it to them and hold them to a certain standard of how we expect to play running back here at Oklahoma but also hold them to a standard of what is your best and delivering your best every single day."
The Daily will be at post-practice interviews later in the morning to provide further intel.