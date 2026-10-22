‘Really intentional’: How Norman North’s Nash Henry is building toward the next level

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Norman North quarterback Nash Henry has the physical tools college programs look for.
After playing in seven games this season, he ranks sixth in the state in passing yards (1,632) and third in passing touchdowns (22). According to 247Sports, in the 2028 recruiting class, Nash Henry is ranked No. 16 among quarterbacks and No. 5 among players in Oklahoma. He has received offers from programs including Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, UConn, Tulsa and Missouri State.
His numbers have made him one of the state’s top passers, but behind his four-star status and growing list of offers is a work ethic that started long before the recruiting attention.
“Nothing was given to me, so my parents made sure me and my sister would always work for what we could get,” Nash Henry said. “I feel like the stuff I want to do in life, I really have to work hard for it.”
Kevin Henry, a former college basketball player and Nash Henry’s father, said that mindset was evident when he was young. Rather than watching sports only as a fan, they studied games to understand how they worked.
“He’d watch film at a young age,” Kevin Henry said. “He watched a lot of sports. He would go back and watch it as a player that’s learning the game, not just from a fan perspective, but like a player that’s learning it and trying to be really good at it.”
Kevin Henry, who is also an analyst for OU basketball broadcasts, helped Nash Henry understand the details of sports. He also encouraged Nash Henry and his sister to compete against older athletes to challenge them.
“We always would play our kids up because they would play against really tough competition,” Kevin Henry said. “When you play up, it makes those kids have to work that much harder because there’s kids that are bigger, stronger and faster than you.”
Athletics has long been part of the Henry family. Kevin Henry played basketball at New Mexico for three years before playing his last season at Baylor. Nash Henry’s mother played basketball at New Mexico for four seasons before earning her graduate degrees at Baylor. His sister continued the family’s athletic tradition by playing Division I volleyball at Loyola University Chicago.
‘Really intentional’
Kevin Henry said Nash Henry’s development came from a collection of experiences and habits, including film study, training, nutrition and recovery.
“Nash is really intentional about his rest, he’s really intentional about his diet and he’s really intentional about his recovery,” Kevin Henry said. “And those are all things that sometimes get overlooked, especially for young people.”
That commitment has sometimes meant sacrificing activities outside football. After his sophomore season, Nash Henry decided to stop playing basketball, a sport he had played since he was 3 years old, so he could focus on developing his body for football.
During his freshman year, basketball kept him from participating in some offseason football workouts. By his sophomore season, he realized he needed more time to build strength for the physical demands of playing quarterback.
“To be honest, it wasn’t that difficult,” Nash Henry said of the decision. “I just knew where I had to be, especially on the football field.”
Kevin Henry said Nash Henry went from approximately 190 pounds as a sophomore to 220 pounds entering his junior season, while growing from 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-4. The change required a deliberate approach to training, eating and recovery.
“He really dedicated himself this offseason to gaining good weight and getting bigger, stronger and faster,” Kevin Henry said. “(The weight gain) has been huge for him on that football field.”
The greater focus on football has helped Nash Henry learn from his mistakes, too. After throwing 13 interceptions as a sophomore, he threw just one interception through Norman North’s first six games this season.
“I had a lot my sophomore year, and now, six games in, I only have one turnover, …” Nash Henry said. “Being able to try to limit those mistakes and try to put your team in the best situation is what’s most important.”
Nash Henry has traveled to California to train during breaks when other players were on vacation.
“We would send him places to train,” Kevin Henry said. “When kids are going on vacation before fall camp, or vacation after fall camp, or whatever else after spring ball’s done, kind of relax, a lot of times, Nash would get on an airplane and go to California and train.”
Knowing the growth he has made, Nash Henry believes the decision to drop basketball was necessary to reach his goals.
“I love basketball. I still do, but I feel like where I’m at right now, football is definitely worth it,” Nash Henry said.
Nash Henry said the sacrifices have been worthwhile as he works toward playing college football and eventually reaching the NFL.
“Yeah, it’s a lot of sacrifices, but at the end of the day, it was worth it,” Nash Henry said. “And it’s what’s needed to go to the next level.”
His commitment also carries into the classroom. Kevin Henry said Nash Henry has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking AP courses.
“My dad always tells me how you do anything is how you do everything,” Nash Henry said. “I feel like just taking that high-level college (and) professional mindset and approach to everything is how you can get better.”
‘See the growth’
Norman North head coach Justin Jones has seen growth beyond the statistics, particularly in Nash Henry’s understanding of the offense and his ability to lead teammates.
“I think the biggest development for Nash is his in-game IQ and leadership development,” Jones said. “He truly understands defenses and where to get the ball. He continues to be high-level with his reads and ball distribution.”
Jones said Nash Henry has also developed a stronger understanding of protections and the running game.
“The second part of that is that he truly understands the entirety of our offense, from protections to the run game, and makes real-time adjustments with the other 10 guys on the field,” Jones wrote to the OU Daily. “That's where you can see the growth!"
Nash Henry credits the preparation throughout the week and the trust he has in his coaches.
“(The coaches) draw up the good plays,” Nash Henry said. “So I feel like just trusting that, trusting the offense and just getting in a good system (is important).”
That trust extends to the teammates around him.
Running back Byron Mason and Nash Henry met in kindergarten and began playing sports together in first grade. Their connection has continued to develop as they have grown into important parts of Norman North’s offense.
“We played our whole lives together,” Mason said. “That connection just builds year by year.”
Mason said their history has created trust that carries over to when a play breaks down.
“If no one’s open, … he knows I’m gonna be out there,” Mason said.
Nash Henry said building relationships with teammates is important, particularly as new players join the team and seniors graduate. He relies on his teammates, coaches and his faith when the team faces adversity.
“Just going back to obviously my faith, that’s been the most important for me,” Nash Henry said. “But then also leaning back on my teammates and my coaches. I mean, they have my back.”
Despite the expectations that come with being a highly recruited quarterback, Nash Henry said he does not view the attention as pressure. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity to keep improving.
“I wouldn’t say there’s any pressure to it,” Nash Henry said. “I’m glad I have the expectations that I have.”
That mindset is one he developed by watching players at the next level.
“I always see NFL guys always talk about how pressure is a privilege. You want to be able to go out there and perform at a high level, and if you don’t, you got to look at yourself like, that’s not my highest level,” Nash Henry said. “I got to get better.”
For Nash Henry, the ultimate goals remain playing college football and pursuing the NFL. But he knows reaching those goals requires focusing on the work in front of him rather than relying on what he has already accomplished.
“You can’t get there without doing the little things every single day,” Nash Henry said. “Just continue to get better and be where your feet are.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel. This story was copy edited by Kylie Caldwell, Kennedy Johnson and Tori Pham.