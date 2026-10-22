Oklahoma elections: Meet the House District 45 candidates

Annie Menz
Incumbent Rep. Annie Menz (D-Norman), a U.S. Navy veteran, was first elected as the District 45 representative in 2022 and reelected in 2024. According to her campaign website, she hopes to protect Oklahoma’s natural resources from government overreach, invest in public education, expand access to mental health care and provide support for working families. Menz has sponsored bills related to drug awareness and health insurance.
Carolyn Womack-Bielich
Carolyn Womack-Bielich, a Republican, is an investment adviser and business owner, according to her campaign website. According to her website, she plans to fight for accountability and transparency and will advocate for District 45. Earlier this year, she pledged to support congressional term limits.