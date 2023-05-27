OU sets Marita Hynes Field attendance record in Norman Super Regional win over Clemson

OU set a Marita Hynes Field attendance record during its 8-7 comeback win against Clemson in game two of the Norman Super Regional.
2,127 fans. That’s a Marita Hynes Field record. If OU does win today, it would definitely be a fitting sendoff for its beloved home of 25 years.— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) May 27, 2023
The record comes on what's likely the last game the Sooners will play at the field. OU is expected to move to Love's Field at the start of the 2024 season. The Sooners honored Marita Hynes herself during the second inning of game one.
Marita Hynes being honored before the 2nd inning as the #Sooners are playing their last games at Marita Hynes Field. pic.twitter.com/98hjPQqq0C— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) May 26, 2023
OU clinched its seventh consecutive Women's College World Series berth with the win.
