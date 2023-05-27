 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU sets Marita Hynes Field attendance record in Norman Super Regional win over Clemson

Marita Hynes Field

Marita Hynes Field during the game against UIC on March 4.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU set a Marita Hynes Field attendance record during its 8-7 comeback win against Clemson in game two of the Norman Super Regional.

The record comes on what's likely the last game the Sooners will play at the field. OU is expected to move to Love's Field at the start of the 2024 season. The Sooners honored Marita Hynes herself during the second inning of game one.

OU clinched its seventh consecutive Women's College World Series berth with the win.

Newsletters

Tags

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

Load comments