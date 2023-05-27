3 takeaways from OU's NCAA record-breaking extra-innings win over Clemson in Norman Super Regional

Oklahoma (56-1) defeated Clemson (49-12) 8-7 in nine innings in game two of the Norman Super Regional. The win gives the Sooners an NCAA record-breaking 48th consecutive win, beating the one set by Arizona from 1996-97.
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May started for OU, striking out four batters and giving up all three Clemson runs in 4.1 innings. Sophomore Jordy Bahl closed out the game, pitching the final three innings to seal the win. The Sooners sent all four of their designated pitchers to the circle, senior Alex Storako, freshman Kierston Deal and sophomore Jordy Bahl making appearances.
On offense, OU tallied 10 hits and six extra base hits, including five home runs. The Sooners left six runners on base.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Sooners start fast
OU got off to its dream start in the first inning.
Junior center fielder Jayda Coleman took the second pitch she saw to deep center field for a leadoff home run. It was followed with another solo home run from junior infielder Tiare Jennings.
Part I: 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 🌐@jaydac00 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/7jWtWAYfQO— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023
Part II: 𝐓𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 ⌚@_tiarejennings | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/NyExV3iK4u— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023
Coleman ranks second amongst Sooners with 16 home runs this season, right behind junior infielder Alyssa Brito's 17, who also hit a home run on Saturday.
OU rallies after Clemson takes lead
After the Sooners took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, it took Clemson just two innings to score seven runs to go out in front.
But then, OU pulled off its own comeback. Still trailing by three in the seventh inning, the Sooners put two runners on before junior catcher Kinzie Hansen hit a vital three-run home run to tie the game at seven.
𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐎 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐒. @KINZIEHANSEN pic.twitter.com/MmncgxBI24— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023
Hansen now has 12 home runs this season and ranks fourth amongst Sooners with a .415 batting average.
Jennings wins it for Sooners
OU re-took the lead in the ninth inning with another long ball.
Jennings hit her second home run of the game to put the Sooners on top, launching a ball deep into deep left field. She now has 16 home runs this season.
𝐓𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐒 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄.@_tiarejennings second HR of the game for the lead! T9 | OU 8, Clemson 7 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5hNXRe9N9L— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023
Then, Bahl didn't allow a Clemson baserunner in the bottom half of the inning, retiring the Tigers in order to give OU the win.
Game three will be played on Sunday. A time and network have yet to be announced.
