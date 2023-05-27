 Skip to main content
3 takeaways from OU's NCAA record-breaking extra-innings win over Clemson in Norman Super Regional

Haley Lee

Redshirt senior utility player Haley Lee during the finals of the Norman Regional on May 21.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (56-1) defeated Clemson (49-12) 8-7 in nine innings in game two of the Norman Super Regional. The win gives the Sooners an NCAA record-breaking 48th consecutive win, beating the one set by Arizona from 1996-97. 

Sophomore pitcher Nicole May started for OU, striking out four batters and giving up all three Clemson runs in 4.1 innings. Sophomore Jordy Bahl closed out the game, pitching the final three innings to seal the win. The Sooners sent all four of their designated pitchers to the circle, senior Alex Storako, freshman Kierston Deal and sophomore Jordy Bahl making appearances.

On offense, OU tallied 10 hits and six extra base hits, including five home runs. The Sooners left six runners on base. 

Here are three takeaways from the win: 

Sooners start fast

OU got off to its dream start in the first inning.

Junior center fielder Jayda Coleman took the second pitch she saw to deep center field for a leadoff home run. It was followed with another solo home run from junior infielder Tiare Jennings.

Coleman ranks second amongst Sooners with 16 home runs this season, right behind junior infielder Alyssa Brito's 17, who also hit a home run on Saturday. 

OU rallies after Clemson takes lead

After the Sooners took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, it took Clemson just two innings to score seven runs to go out in front.

But then, OU pulled off its own comeback. Still trailing by three in the seventh inning, the Sooners put two runners on before junior catcher Kinzie Hansen hit a vital three-run home run to tie the game at seven.

Hansen now has 12 home runs this season and ranks fourth amongst Sooners with a .415 batting average.

Jennings wins it for Sooners

OU re-took the lead in the ninth inning with another long ball.

Jennings hit her second home run of the game to put the Sooners on top, launching a ball deep into deep left field. She now has 16 home runs this season. 

Then, Bahl didn't allow a Clemson baserunner in the bottom half of the inning, retiring the Tigers in order to give OU the win.

Game three will be played on Sunday. A time and network have yet to be announced.

senior sports reporter

Nick Coppola is the OU Daily's summer senior sports reporter and currently holds a sports enterprise role. He joined the Daily in 2020 and was formerly an intern at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal in 2022. He is a senior majoring in journalism. 

