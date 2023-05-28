OU softball: Time, TV channel, details for Sooners vs Stanford in Women's College World Series

No. 1 OU (56-1, 18-0 Big 12) will face No. 9 Stanford (45-13, 14-10 Pac-12) in the Women's College World Series on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners swept Clemson in the Norman Super Regional with a 9-2 victory on Friday and a nine-inning, 8-7 comeback win on Saturday. Stanford upset No. 5 Duke in the Durham Super Regional with 3-1 and 7-2 wins, respectively. OU defeated the Cardinal 10-1 in six innings on Feb. 10.

With a win against Stanford, the Sooners would then face the winner of Tennessee-Alabama at 2 p.m. on Saturday. With a loss, OU would play at 6 p.m. Friday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Game information

Start time: 1:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Pregame reading

Features

News and notes