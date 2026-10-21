Oklahoma elections: Meet candidates running for the state's 4th congressional district

Tom Cole
A member of the Chickasaw Nation, Tom Cole (Republican) chairs the powerful U.S. House appropriations committee. He said he'll fight for energy independence, Second Amendment rights and to protect the state's military installations from cuts.
Mitchell Jacob
An Army veteran, Mitchell Jacob (Democrat) graduated from the University of Oklahoma's law school in 2025. He'll prioritize policies that ensure all children get a great education, promote access to health care, and "cruelty-free immigration reform."
Rocco Bonacci — Independent
Rocco Bonacci is running as an independent for Congress.
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