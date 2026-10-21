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Oklahoma elections: Meet candidates running for the state's 4th congressional district

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Capitol Building

U.S. flag flies over the Capitol.

 Michael Buchanan/Gaylord News

Tom Cole

A member of the Chickasaw Nation, Tom Cole (Republican) chairs the powerful U.S. House appropriations committee. He said he'll fight for energy independence, Second Amendment rights and to protect the state's military installations from cuts. 

Mitchell Jacob

An Army veteran, Mitchell Jacob (Democrat) graduated from the University of Oklahoma's law school in 2025. He'll prioritize policies that ensure all children get a great education, promote access to health care, and "cruelty-free immigration reform." 

Rocco Bonacci — Independent 

Rocco Bonacci is running as an independent for Congress. 

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a nation 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com.

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