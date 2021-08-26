You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners running back Tre Bradford no longer with team

Tre Bradford

Sophomore running back Tre Bradford during practice on Aug. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore running back Tre Bradford is no longer with Oklahoma, The Daily has learned according to multiple sources.

Bradford has missed the last two practices in fall camp, according to a source. The Daily reached out to the OU athletics department about the matter as of 12:04 p.m. Thursday, but has yet to receive a response.

Bradford, who transferred from LSU in June, now leaves Oklahoma with just two scholarship running backs in redshirt senior Kennedy Brooks and junior Eric Gray.

Bradford was a four-star recruit per Rivals. He had 10 rushes for 53 yards for the Tigers as a freshman. He appeared in five games and also recorded a touchdown reception. 

The Sooners begin their season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 against Tulane in New Orleans. 

Editor's note: This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

