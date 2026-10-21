Former walk-on, recent scholarship recipient Sean Hutton taken to hospital after collapse in practice

Sophomore offensive lineman Sean Hutton collapsed at Wednesday’s practice after a non-contact injury, his father, JD Hutton, told the OU Daily on Wednesday night when reached in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Sean Hutton, a former preferred walk-on who earned a scholarship Sept. 4, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation after an unspecified injury, his father said and an OU spokesperson confirmed to the Daily earlier without naming the player in question.
“I don’t think it had anything to do with practice, …” JD Hutton said, noting he was still getting details and was not clear on Sean’s condition as he got updates from Sean’s mother at the hospital. “It wasn’t like he got hit in the head or anything like that. … His mom called me and told me that he collapsed, and she didn't tell me any other details.”
“She’s obviously talked to coach V, you know, coach Venables, and then of course she's talking to trainers, …” JD Hutton said. “I know coach Bates talked to her.”
“(I'm) 700 miles away,” said JD Hutton, who was visiting Sean’s brother, James, a student assistant coach at Coe College. “(I) can't do anything (but) try to wait and see what's going on with my baby boy.”
Sean Hutton is close friends with fellow lineman Michael Fasusi, as both played together in high school in Lewisville, Texas. JD Hutton said the family grew up dreaming of having their sons one day play at OU.
“Sean dreamed of going there. I dreamed of both my boys going there, but you know, at least Sean. It's kind of (a) full circle moment. So he's literally, you know, Sooner born, Sooner bred.”
Joshua McDaniel contributed to the reporting of this story. This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel. Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.