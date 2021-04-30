OU football: Trejan Bridges allegedly threatened to kill man in drug robbery with teammate Seth McGowan, per Norman police search warrants

Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges threatened to kill a man who refused to sell marijuana to running back teammate Seth McGowan, according to Cleveland County District Court search warrants obtained by the OU Daily on Friday afternoon.
The warrants, which were first reported by The Oklahoman, reveal new information about an alleged robbery late on April 15 at Crimson Park apartment complex in the 2600 block of Classen Boulevard. Norman police received multiple 911 calls from the alleged victim, who said he and his roommate had been robbed by three men, later identifying two of them as Bridges and McGowan and telling police they stole marijuana from him.
According to the warrants, the victim says the incident occured after he declined McGowan’s request via SnapChat to sell the OU player marijuana that evening. A short time later, McGowan showed up at the victim’s door, acting suspiciously and holding his right hand up his shirt. The victim asked McGowan if he had a gun, and at that point a man he identified as Bridges and another man entered the victim’s apartment.
Bridges, who the victim says he recognized immediately despite a blue surgical mask, pointed his handgun at him, per the warrants. The victim grabbed McGowan and pulled him to the floor before Bridges hit him in the head with the gun and kicked him multiple times, threatening to shoot and kill him.
The victim alleged the third, unidentified suspect ran into his bedroom and began throwing items around. The suspect then ran out of the apartment with a green backpack, which is believed to have contained some of the items later impounded and listed in the warrant. As all suspects departed, the warrant says Bridges told the victim he would come back and kill him if he got up before 10 minutes passed.
When police arrived, the apartment was in disarray and the victim was bleeding from his head while saying he feared for his life. He also reported multiple items missing from his room. The victim gave physical descriptions of the suspects and a vehicle description based on the white Lexus he’d seen Bridges drive previously.
Officers later located a white Lexus with Texas tags leaving The Cottages of Norman apartment complex at 1600 East Imhoff Road, near the crime scene. The vehicle’s tag ties to a woman with the last name Bridges, so officers stopped the vehicle in a nearby parking lot, where they detained Bridges, who was the lone occupant. According to the warrant, a green backpack, Canon camera, Balenciaga shoes, a Gucci belt, an AR-15 pistol and drugs and drug paraphernalia including but not limited to marijuana were among the 18 items seized from Bridges’ impounded vehicle.
Bridges was then interviewed at the Norman Investigations Center. He stated he had nothing to do with the incident, and had been at his girlfriend’s apartment until he’d returned to his own at The Cottages around 10 p.m. to smoke two marijuana blunts. Bridges was stopped by police after leaving his apartment.
Bridges stated he has only one roommate, who was not present when he returned home around 10 p.m. The estimated time between the initial 911 call and the patrol stopping Bridges’ car is about 30 minutes. His girlfriend was also interviewed, and stated he was at her apartment from 9 to 9:30 p.m. before leaving for his own apartment. Around 10:30 p.m., she received a FaceTime call from Bridges saying he was headed back to her apartment.
Bridges and McGowan werereportedly suspended from the team, and weren’t listed on OU’s active roster before its April 24 spring game. After the game, head coach Lincoln Riley declined any update, saying he intended to let the legal process play out.
According to a petition for forcible entry and detainer filed April 26, Bridges is being evicted from his apartment for firearm possession and other violations of his lease. McGowan entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday. No arrests have been made, but the documents pertaining to Bridges’ eviction state criminal charges are “forthcoming.”
McGowan, a former four-star recruit from Mesquite, Texas, ran for 370 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last season. Bridges, a former five-star prospect from Carrollton, Texas, missed all but two games in 2020 due to an NCAA drug suspension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.