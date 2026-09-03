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Norman officials recommend moving trick-or-treating early due to home OU football game

Norman High-Mustang football game

Norman High band members during the game against Mustang on October 31.

 Shayfer Cannon/OU Daily

The City of Norman and Norman Police Department recommend residents trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, due to expected heavy traffic from the OU football game Saturday, Oct. 31. 

OU football games have prompted citywide changes in the past. Norman Public Schools Communications announced Aug. 5 that it would cancel classes Sept. 4 for OU’s opening home game against UTEP. 

OU football games can also affect local high school football schedules. OU head coach Brent Venables expressed concern about Friday games interfering with high school football. 

“We certainly value high school football, and the purity of it and what it means to so many people,” Venables said. “This is just a unique moment … Not ideal, certainly understand the dilemma.”

City officials encourage residents to trick-or-treat in their own neighborhoods, wear easily visible costumes, and carry flashlights. Pedestrians should also use sidewalks and crosswalks whenever possible and look for oncoming traffic before crossing streets.

Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions and enter and exit driveways carefully. Anyone attending a Halloween party where alcohol will be served should use a designated driver.

More information on the Halloween change is available online.

This story was edited by Madisson Cameron.

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