OU football: Running back Seth McGowan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Sophomore running back Seth McGowan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey confirmed by SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.
Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan has entered the transfer portal.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) April 29, 2021
Source confirms to @SoonerScoop that running back Seth McGowan has entered transfer portal— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) April 29, 2021
McGowan, a former four-star prospect according to Rivals, ran for 370 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season. Of late, he's been reportedly involved in an alleged robbery which has reportedly led to his suspension from the team along with redshirt sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges.
Archived police scanner info from the incident, which occurred late on April 15 in the 2600 block of Classen Blvd., included the names of McGowan and Bridges, but no arrests have been made. In 911 call audio corresponding with the incident, the alleged victim explains the perpetrators "wanted either weed or money from me," while adding that he was jumped and beaten up, even being hit with a gun.
Neither McGowan or Bridges was listed on Oklahoma's active roster ahead of its April 24 spring game. Pressed for comment about the pair after the contest, head coach Lincoln Riley declined any update on the duo. Riley did however say he planned to "let the legal process play out," before making a decision about either player's future with the Sooners.
