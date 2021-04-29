You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Running back Seth McGowan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Seth McGowan

Freshman running back Seth McGowan runs the ball during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

 Texas Tech Athletics/Pool photo

Sophomore running back Seth McGowan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey confirmed by SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.

McGowan, a former four-star prospect according to Rivals, ran for 370 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season. Of late, he's been reportedly involved in an alleged robbery which has reportedly led to his suspension from the team along with redshirt sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges.

Archived police scanner info from the incident, which occurred late on April 15 in the 2600 block of Classen Blvd., included the names of McGowan and Bridges, but no arrests have been made. In 911 call audio corresponding with the incident, the alleged victim explains the perpetrators "wanted either weed or money from me," while adding that he was jumped and beaten up, even being hit with a gun.

Neither McGowan or Bridges was listed on Oklahoma's active roster ahead of its April 24 spring game. Pressed for comment about the pair after the contest, head coach Lincoln Riley declined any update on the duo. Riley did however say he planned to "let the legal process play out," before making a decision about either player's future with the Sooners.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and the Daily's sports editor who covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

