You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners suspend multiple players allegedly involved in robbery, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
South-west stadium

The southwest side of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

At least two student-athletes have been suspended by the OU athletic department after their alleged involvement in a police incident late Thursday in Norman.

According to SI Sooners’ John Hoover, sources have indicated the athletes are on the football team, though their names have not been formally disclosed. Per Hoover's report, Norman Police Department Capt. Brent Barbour said law enforcement responded to a reported robbery in the 2600 block of Classen Boulevard just after 10 p.m. As of late Friday, no records of the alleged encounter appear in Norman Police or Cleveland County Sheriff logs.

“We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely,” the athletic department told SI Sooners in a statement. “The student-athletes in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We have no other information to share at this time.”

Barber told SI Sooners that one alleged victim was injured but didn’t require transport to the hospital. Barber also said NPD was later able to locate one suspect, who was detained without incident, interviewed by officers and released.

Per Barber’s statement to SI Sooners, no arrests were made in the robbery call that included reports of a “firearms violation.” According to SI Sooners, Barber said multiple police units responded to apprehend an alleged suspect in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.

The Daily has reached out to the athletic department and NPD for comment but has not received any replies as of 6 p.m.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments