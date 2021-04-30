OU football: Trejan Bridges being evicted from Norman apartment; court documents say charges from alleged robbery 'forthcoming'

Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges is being evicted from his residence at The Cottages of Norman, according to court documents filed on April 26, which also state criminal charges for his reported involvement in an April 15 alleged robbery are forthcoming.
According to the petition for forcible entry and detainer, Bridges is being evicted partially on the grounds he possesses a firearm, which violates his signed lease agreement with The Cottages. The petition states police served a search warrant for his apartment on April 16 in connection with the alleged robbery, which included Bridges’ possession and use of a firearm.
Bridges also violated The Cottages’ community policies in its housing agreement, the petition states. The policies “prohibit activities that endanger others, including any violent or unlawful acts.” The Cottages’ housing agreement also allows the complex to terminate the contract of any tenant whose continued residence it believes will be detrimental to the health and safety of others, in accordance with Oklahoma Statute 41-132.
Located at 1601 East Imhoff Road, The Cottages is seeking immediate possession and control of Bridges’ residence from the court, in addition to legal fees and the cost of the lawsuit. The apartment complex is also requesting permission to seek further money from past due rent and damages in a separate subsequent lawsuit. The complex has retained Ashley Schovanec of Phillips Murrah P.C. as its attorney.
Late on April 15, police responded to an alleged robbery in the 1600 block of Classen Boulevard at Crimson Park apartments. Archived police scanner info from the incident includes the names of Bridges and running back Seth McGowan, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday. In the 911 call audio from the incident, the alleged victim says the robbers jumped him and hit him with a gun while trying to get “either weed or money” from him. No arrests have been made.
Bridges and McGowan were reportedly suspended from the team, and weren’t listed on OU’s active roster before its April 24 spring game. After the contest, head coach Lincoln Riley declined any update on Bridges or McGowan, saying he intended to let the legal process play out. Bridges, a former five-star prospect from Carrollton, Texas, missed all but two games during the 2020 season while serving an NCAA drug suspension.
