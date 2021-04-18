OU football: 911 call emerges from incident reportedly involving Sooners’ Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan

The Tulsa World has acquired audio of the 911 call from an alleged robbery that occurred Thursday night, in which Oklahoma football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan are reportedly involved.
According to audio received by the Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey via open records, the alleged victim of the robbery, which occured in the 2600 block of Classen Boulevard, says the perpetrators “wanted either weed or money from me.” Norman police were assigned to the robbery around 10:07 p.m.
During the 911 call, the alleged victim told the dispatcher he was jumped and beaten up, even being hit with a gun. The 911 caller claimed the robbers had a Glock 19 with an extended clip and stole his AR-15.
The alleged victim’s roommate, who appears to have been present during the crime, is also heard in the call, telling the dispatcher his friend was “literally bleeding all over the place.” Yet, the victim refused an ambulance, saying he couldn’t afford it.
No arrests have been made and the Norman Police Department has not revealed names of any parties involved amid the ongoing investigation. According to SoonerScoop’s Carey Murdock, archived police scanner traffic coinciding with the robbery included the names of Bridges, a receiver, and McGowan, a running back for the Sooners.
On Friday night, SI Sooners’ John Hoover reported sources within the program confirmed Bridges and McGowan are the two players involved in the investigation. Norman police have also identified a third party of interest. According to a Friday athletic department statement, the players involved have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation
