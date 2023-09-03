Brent Venables

No. 20 Oklahoma (1-0) will face SMU (1-0) on Saturday in Norman.

The Sooners rebounded from a 6-7 campaign in 2022 with a dominant 73-0 win over Arkansas State in their season opener. OU is 5-1 against the Mustangs all-time but the teams haven't played since 1995.

SMU kicked its 2023 season off with a 38-14 victory over Louisiana Tech. The Mustangs went 7-6 in 2022 and were picked to finish third in the 2023 American Athletic Conference Media Preseason Poll.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Oklahoma vs. SMU

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Kickoff time: 5 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN+

