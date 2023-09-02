Brent Venables and Oklahoma appeared to carry every ounce of motivation from its 6-7 season a year ago into Saturday’s season opener in Norman.
Venables’ constant spiels about “competitive depth” proved more than coach speak, as he trotted 87 players onto Owen Field during No. 20 OU’s (1-0) 73-0 rout of Arkansas State (0-1). The Sooners more than tripled the Red Wolves' 208 yards of offense, and at one point converted nearly as many first downs as plays ran by Arkansas State.
September 2, 2023
But OU opened last season in similar fashion, soundly defeating UTEP 43-13. So what was different about this season’s tone-setter?
“We have 63 new guys,” junior linebacker Danny Stutsman said postgame. “There's a whole new team and a whole new atmosphere, a whole new everything. Last year, UTEP scored, and we pitched a shutout (this year) so obviously something is changing.”
The Sooner faithful received a taste of what competitive depth really is after starving for it last season. It’s 25 different players recording a tackle, five receivers — including two freshmen — tallying over 50 receiving yards and a backfield consisting of three running backs seeing fairly equal carries.
OU’s progression wasn’t shown through their key playmakers rather the players deep on the roster.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Kobie McKinzie and Stutsman led the Sooners with just four tackles each, none of their receivers collected more than 70 yards and no running back rushed for more than 50 yards.
It’s the Sooners’ depth, not playmakers, which led them to score on their first 11 possessions and remain energized throughout the contest, a noted flaw in last year’s team.
“There was a marked difference with this football team than what we saw on video,” Arkansas State coach Butch Jones said postgame. “They’re tough. They’re physical. I thought they out-athleted us. The speed differential is probably the most glaring I’ve seen in my career.”
OU’s barrage of players seeing the field didn’t include redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk or sophomore defensive end R Mason Thomas, both of whom Venables said could’ve played but didn’t due to precautions surrounding their past injuries. Wide receivers D.J. Graham and Brenen Thompson also did not play or participate in pregame warmups.
Among those who did play were former five-star freshmen and high school teammates Peyton Bowen and Jackson Arnold. The duo provided a glimpse into a seemingly bright future with Bowen forcing OU’s lone turnover and Arnold completing all 11 of his pass attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown.
“(He) made some good decisions, threw the ball with accuracy and on time and put it in the right spots,” Venables said of his freshman quarterback. “He ran the ball a little bit, that was good to see him get that out of the way for him, but he took care of the football which is most important."
Freshmen dominance was prevalent in the Sooners’ young wide receiver room, as freshman Jaquaize Pettaway led OU with nine receptions, totaling 56 yards, while redshirt freshman Nic Anderson recorded a team-high 68 yards on two catches.
The pair of freshmen, along with sophomore Jayden Gibson, who had two receptions for 54 yards, and junior Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony, who tallied 66 yards on three catches, highlighted OU’s depth. With newcomers producing at the level they did Saturday, OU’s receivers are confident the same level of play will be evident throughout the season.
“Based on what people saw from us last year, they didn't think that we'll be able to have a fruitful offense that has six, seven (productive) receivers but we can because we have the talent, the coaches and we got the game plan,” sophomore receiver Jayden Gibson said. “This is only a taste. This is only the beginning. The receivers, we always knew we could do this, but I don't know if anyone else thought we could.”
While the buzz around Norman will presumably be the anticipated debut of Arnold, redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel quietly — seemingly the theme of his college career — pieced together an impressive showing.
Gabriel connected on 19 of his 22 pass attempts for a career-high 86% completion percentage. He also threw for 308 yards, two touchdowns and recorded his highest passer rating (234) since 2019.
“Dillon showed savviness, experience, poise (and) execution,” Venables said. “His decision making, his accuracy and his ability to take care of the football, throw the ball on time, read what’s going on from a defensive structure standpoint (was) just fantastic.
“Our (challenge) for him is to take another step when it comes to demanding excellence from everybody around you and helping everyone else get better. And he’s taken that (upon) himself.
The depiction of his accuracy came midway through the third quarter when he launched a pass from his own 44 to inside the Arkansas State 15-yard line. His target, Anthony, was tackled well before the pass arrived, but still had a chance to catch it while on the ground because of where it landed — his chest.
“That just shows how accurate of a quarterback DG is,” Gibson said. “The ball hit him smack in his stomach when he got tackled and I’m like, ‘Man, that’s a (great) throw.’”
Though quarterback isn’t necessarily a position considered heavily under the notion of “competitive depth,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby noted prior to the game his plans for Gabriel to use his legs more, citing having a high-caliber backup in Arnold as the primary reason.
Gabriel only ran twice Saturday, while Arnold took five carries for 39 yards. Though he didn’t apply it on Saturday, Gabriel’s emphasis on rushing is one in a long line of differences OU sees with its team this season compared to last season.
On the list is increased depth, efficiency and a much different vibe surrounding week one despite a similar blowout result.
“It was a different tone,” Gabriel said. “The mindset and the physicality was different.”