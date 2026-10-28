'There's no finish line': OU men's basketball seeking bounce-back season in 2026-27

OU men’s basketball media day concluded Tuesday afternoon with interesting developments ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Here are some takeaways:
Moser on season expectations
When asked what this season's goal was, head coach Porter Moser made sure to avoid concrete objectives.
“I don't want to put a ceiling of getting in (March Madness). I've never done that,” Moser said. “We've fallen short and it's been gut wrenching, but I don't want to harness the potential of this team. … There's no finish line with this team.”
Rather than making tournament expectations, Moser is measuring success on maximizing his roster's talent and growing together. After a nine game skid last season, Moser was on the hot-seat, but answered by winning eight games through their last 11, nearly securing a March Madness bid.
“I want my narrative to be focusing in on how we're moving this team along; how (we are) getting better and playing (our) best down the stretch,” Moser said. “Maximizing our togetherness, maximizing these guys’ ability, maximizing our roster… that's what we've tried to do.”
Wings are key in today's SEC
With the NBA landscape shifting toward a style of play that demands 2-way guards and forwards to guard one-through-five, crash the glass and run in transition; the Sooners have loaded up with wings this offseason and have significant depth in that department.
Fifth-year forward Derrion Reid who averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season, expanded on the wings OU has this season.
“We have a lot of (wings), we have a lot of 2-way players and that's going to help us a lot this year. We’re trying to be great on defense and offense this year,” Reid said.
Fifth-year guard Pop Isaacs, a transfer from Texas A&M who averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game a season ago, explained why it's important to have a deep group of wings in today's SEC.
“Being that the SEC is such an athletic league, you need guys who defend, guys who switch one-through-five at times,” Isaacs said. “Knowing how physical the league is, you want those bigger wings, and I think it's going to help us down the line for sure.”
Fifth-year forward Duke Brennan, who transferred from Villanova, averaging 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and two assists per game last season, expanded on the SEC’s physical nature and how to combat it.
“(Basketball in the SEC) is a physical game,” Brennan said. “(It’s a game that’s) very hard nosed. You have to go and hit those dudes… get rebounds, and score at the bucket.”
Filling Pack’s void
Former Sooner Nijel Pack’s departure leaves a shot-creating void that needs to be filled.
Freshman guard Quincy Wadley is confident that the Sooners' incoming and returning guards are ready for that responsibility.
“Thats going to be distributed through our guards,” Wadley said. “We have a lot of great shooters like Xzayvier Brown, Pop Isaacs and Dayton Forsythe… also me and Tyler Hendricks as well… we have a lot of pace and space.”
Isaacs believes the guards will take on the three-point shooting role as a unit.
“I don't think one person has to replace Nijel,” Isaacs said. “I think each of us (has) the potential too… we're so good, we play so well together. I think with our offense, and the open shots we get will, hopefully, make up for that; I don't want to guarantee it… (but) with the players we brought in, I think we’ll be successful.”
Tae Davis to miss time
Although Tae Davis has been added to the Sooners' official 2026-27 roster, his return to the court won't be immediate. After breaking his foot during last season’s pre-draft workouts, Davis is yet to be medically cleared.
Once Davis is medically cleared, he’ll be allowed to practice, but unable to participate in regular-season games. Davis will have to file a lawsuit to seek fifth-year eligibility; once he files that lawsuit, he’ll need to wait until decisions are made off court.
The Sooners tip off regular-season action against East Texas A&M at 7 p.m. next Monday at the Lloyd Noble Center on SEC Network+.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.