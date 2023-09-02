No. 20 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Arkansas State (0-1) 73-0 in its season-opener Saturday in Norman.
Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel led Oklahoma’s offense going 19-for-22 for 308 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Sooners’ defense held the Red Wolves to 160 passing yards and 48 rushing yards.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
Stoops, McCullough suffer injuries
Drake Stoops exited midway through the first quarter with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
Moments after catching an 11-yard pass, the redshirt senior receiver was seen walking to the locker room with the Sooners’ training staff. He finished the contest with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.
Alongside Stoops, sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough was also injured. He went to the locker room late in the first quarter.
It was later announced the Indiana transfer was done for the day with an ankle injury, per OU’s radio station. He was later seen wearing a boot on his left foot in the sideline.
Walker, Barnes and Major split majority of carries
Sooners’ offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby deployed a by-committee approach in the backfield against the Red Wolves.
Sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes ended the contest with 13 carries for 49 yards. He had the most touches out of all OU’s running backs despite not being named a starter on the week one depth chart.
Junior walk-on running back Tawee Walker finished with 44 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt senior running back Marcus Major also had 31 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The pair combined for 17 touches on the day. Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk received no carries during the game.
Pink shirts for Julie Venables
While the majority of Sooners’ fans were draped in crimson and cream on Saturday, a large contingent of OU fans wore pink in support of Julie Venables.
Julie, the wife of OU head coach Brent Venables, was diagnosed with breast cancer on June 16 and received treatment in New Orleans earlier this offseason.
Venables said that his wife is doing well and will likely need to undergo chemotherapy in the future during Oklahoma’s midweek press conference on Tuesday.
Next, OU will face SMU at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Norman.