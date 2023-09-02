No. 20 Oklahoma blew out Arkansas State 73-0 in its season opener Saturday in Norman.
Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 19-for-22 with 308 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the first half. Freshman Jackson Arnold took over in the second half and completed 11 of his 11 passes for 114 passing yards and a touchdown.
Wide receiver Gavin Freeman accumulated 109 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners. Oklahoma generated 642 total yards of offense while allowing just 208 defensively.
Here’s some of what head coach Brent Venables said after the game:
Venables on his key takeaways from the Sooners’ win
“Just guys staying focused and hungry and finishing and not getting sloppy. The guys that come in, again, to repeat the standard. Positioning, getting in the call, call processes, pre-snap on both sides of the ball, not having a bunch of penalties, staying relatively healthy and then imposing your will when in lines of scrimmage. Protecting the football, tackling, there’s a lot you can take from the right perspective. You’ll have more teams in the future that will have more depth, more explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball, but I don’t want to take anything away from our guys in preparation either.”
Venables discusses Gabriel’s performance
“Dillon again showed savviness, experience, poise, execution, decision making, accuracy. He’s going to take care of the football, throw the football on time, know what’s going on from a structural standpoint. Just a fantastic, smooth guy. Our charge for him is to take another step when it comes to excellence from everybody around you. We want everyone else to get better. … He’s a great teammate.”
Venables discusses Arnold’s first start
“Jackson came in and did a really good job. Same thing, made some good decisions, threw the ball with accuracy and on time in the right spots. … And that was good to see, get that out of the way for him. He took care of the football which is the most important (thing) in making your decisions towards football teams.”
Venables on the new talent and the process of building them up
“I really like that group. (Key Lawrence), Billy Bowman, Reggie Pearson, Peyton Bowen; those four guys in particular. (Robert Spears-Jennings) to be cleared this week. He’s been practicing with us and keeping him unlimited. Really like the group. They’re athletic, very competitive and instinctual. We’re getting the best version of Billy, we’re getting the best version of Key, and Reggie has been a great addition. They all like each other. Got the right people, got the right stuff and we’ve got to nurture that and do a good job nurturing that. Peyton has been a lot of fun to have in a group. He has no expectation other than he’s gonna get his opportunity for what he yearns, and I love that about him. With RJ coming back, he’s gonna be great as well.”