OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 6 Sooners vs. Nebraska Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Austin Curtright Assistant sports editor Author twitter Author email Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington during game two against Kent State on Sep. 10. Reghan Kyle/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 11 a.m.TV channel: FOX Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPredictions and Podcast Sports OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners at historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln Staff Reports Sports Goal Oriented Ep. 2: OU football takes on struggling Nebraska in 1st matchup in Lincoln since 2009 Staff Reports Features Sports OU football: 2005 Sooners defense throttled Nebraska while supporting grieving Brent Venables Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU's Reggie Barnes now close friend of interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph after career-altering play Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor News Sports OU reveals committee for SEC transition preparation at Board of Regents meeting Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners to unveil, dedicate Selmon brothers statue at Kansas State game Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Brent Venables expects Wanya Morris back vs Nebraska; Casey Thompson faces Sooners again Staff Reports Sports OU football: Sooners' future nonconference matchups with Georgia, Tennessee postponed; SMU series announced Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Ted Roof's 2012 game plan saved by Nebraska fan; Sooners' offensive line wants to run the ball 'at will' Staff Reports Sports OU football: Sooners' Joseph Wete reportedly withdrawn from NCAA Transfer Portal due to new window rule Mason Young, sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Austin Curtright Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World. Author twitter Author email Follow Austin Curtright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.