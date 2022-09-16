Goal Oriented Ep. 2: OU football takes on struggling Nebraska in 1st matchup in Lincoln since 2009

After its 33-3 win over Kent State last Saturday, Oklahoma hopes to finish nonconference play undefeated with a win over Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The matchup between the two rivals will be the first in Lincoln since 2009. Last season, the Sooners defeated the Cornhuskers 23-16.
Listen to season two's second episode of Goal Oriented from OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley here, produced by Collin McDaniel:
