Goal Oriented Ep. 2: OU football takes on struggling Nebraska in 1st matchup in Lincoln since 2009

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

After its 33-3 win over Kent State last Saturday, Oklahoma hopes to finish nonconference play undefeated with a win over Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The matchup between the two rivals will be the first in Lincoln since 2009. Last season, the Sooners defeated the Cornhuskers 23-16.

Listen to season two's second episode of Goal Oriented from OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley here, produced by Collin McDaniel:

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

