OU football: Sooners' Joseph Wete reportedly withdrawn from NCAA Transfer Portal due to new window rule

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Wete has been withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Wednesday.
Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Wete, who entered the transfer portal last week, has also now been withdrawn from the portal, @on3sports has learned https://t.co/GC4WCNSsim— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 14, 2022
Due to the new NCAA portal windows that took effect Aug. 31, fall sport athletes aren't allowed to enter the transfer portal or communicate with other schools again until Dec. 5.
Yet, Zenitz reports that 19 players — including Wete and Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen — have entered the portal since Aug. 31. The NCAA has now instructed the players' schools to withdraw them, Zenitz reports.
So far, nine entries have been withdrawn, and the NCAA has also told schools to discontinue any contact with players who've entered the portal in the last two weeks, per Zenitz.
OU Insider reported Aug. 24 that Wete was no longer listed on the Sooners' online roster. 247Sports reported Sept. 7 that Wete entered the portal and Wete confirmed the news via Twitter on Sept. 9.
Wete was a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings, and was the No. 1 player from Washington D.C. in the 2019 class. Wete was also ranked the No. 198 player nationally and the No. 11 weak side defensive end.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound redshirt junior has appeared in just 11 games across three seasons at OU.
Editor's note: This story was updated to include information about the new transfer windows.
