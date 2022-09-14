 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners' Joseph Wete reportedly withdrawn from NCAA Transfer Portal due to new window rule

  • Updated
Joseph Wete

Redshirt senior linebacker Joseph Wete during the spring game on Apr. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Wete has been withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Wednesday.

Due to the new NCAA portal windows that took effect Aug. 31, fall sport athletes aren't allowed to enter the transfer portal or communicate with other schools again until Dec. 5.

Yet, Zenitz reports that 19 players — including Wete and Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen — have entered the portal since Aug. 31. The NCAA has now instructed the players' schools to withdraw them, Zenitz reports.

So far, nine entries have been withdrawn, and the NCAA has also told schools to discontinue any contact with players who've entered the portal in the last two weeks, per Zenitz.

OU Insider reported Aug. 24 that Wete was no longer listed on the Sooners' online roster. 247Sports reported Sept. 7 that Wete entered the portal and Wete confirmed the news via Twitter on Sept. 9.

Wete was a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings, and was the No. 1 player from Washington D.C. in the 2019 class. Wete was also ranked the No. 198 player nationally and the No. 11 weak side defensive end.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound redshirt junior has appeared in just 11 games across three seasons at OU.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include information about the new transfer windows.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

