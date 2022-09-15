OU football: Sooners to unveil, dedicate Selmon brothers statue at Kansas State game

OU athletics will unveil a statue honoring former Sooners defenders and brothers Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon, on Saturday, Sept. 24, before the Kansas State game, the program announced Thursday.
𝙂𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙈𝙧𝙨. 𝙎𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙤𝙣Join us next Saturday for the statue unveiling of the Selmon brothers at the corner of Brooks Street & Jenkins Avenue. 📰 » https://t.co/Jb9RkpUZsE#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/PQa0JhjHaz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 15, 2022
The Selmons starred at OU from 1971-75 and finished with a 54-3-1 record, four Big Eight championships and two national championships. They also combined for 915 total tackles, including 96 for loss and 16 fumble recoveries in 96 career starts.
The brothers’ statue is the second of four set to be revealed after Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue was dedicated during Oklahoma’s spring game in April.
Release dates for Kyler Murray’s Heisman statue and a sculpture honoring former Sooners player and coach John Blake have yet to be announced.
Lucious and Dewey will be present for the dedication, which is open to the public and begins at 3:30 p.m. near the northeast corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Family members of Lee Roy, who died in 2011, will attend in his stead.
Former OU coach Barry Switzer, university president Joseph Harroz Jr. and athletics director Joe Castiglione will speak at the ceremony.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.