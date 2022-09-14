OU football: Sooners' future nonconference matchups with Georgia, Tennessee postponed; SMU series announced

The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday that it has directed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone their future games with Oklahoma due to the Sooners' future move to the conference.
OU announces home-and-home series with SMU, postpones series with Georgia and Tennessee amid future move to the SEC. https://t.co/o0NAogLBZN | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/svSaRDtKyU— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 14, 2022
In response, OU announced it has replaced its home-and-home nonconference matchup against Georgia with SMU in 2023 and 2027, according to the release. The release also stated Oklahoma is working on replacing the Tennessee series.
“We recognize the original excitement in hosting Georgia next season and traveling to Knoxville in 2024, and the short-term disappointment this news may bring, but the circumstances obviously dictated a change in our schedules,” OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said.
“The good news is that future SEC schedules will provide a reasonable rotation whereby Georgia and Tennessee come to Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and we will also play on those great campuses.
“And we're grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons. Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling.”
Oklahoma, which is scheduled to join the SEC in 2025, had Georgia scheduled for 2023 and 2027 and Tennessee in 2024. The Sooners were previously set to play Tennessee in Norman in 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 and expected to be rescheduled.
According to an OU press release, since the second games, as originally scheduled, of the schools' home-and-home series would occur after OU joined the SEC, the postponement will allow the matchups to be in-conference games.
With the move, the Sooners will host the Mustangs on Sept. 9, 2023, and will head to Dallas on Sept. 11, 2027.
