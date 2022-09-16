OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners at historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) will face historic rival Nebraska at (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Last week, the Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 at home despite a slow start on offense. Nebraska suffered a 38-35 upset loss to Georgia Southern and fired head coach Scott Frost afterward, replacing him with interim Mickey Joseph.
Here are predictions for the game from the OU Daily’s football beat writers:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 33, Nebraska 16
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Dillon Gabriel haven’t put together a complete offensive performance this season, but they insist that the fixes are minimal. However, the Huskers ought to challenge as they try to defend the honor of their program.
I believe Gabriel will again play well enough to lead the Sooners to a win, while their defense continues to hold the opposition down. And it can only help OU’s offense that Nebraska gave up 642 yards to Georgia Southern last week.
Marvin Mims has been the X-factor for OU thus far, but Lebby said he wants to throw the ball more aggressively than he did against Kent State. Wide receivers Theo Wease and Jalil Farooq have been rather quiet through two weeks, but hopefully Gabriel will spread the ball around and get them going against the Huskers.
Defensively, Isaiah Coe and Jalen Redmond were forces to be reckoned with at defensive tackle last week, combining for 3.5 tackles for loss. Their disruption up front will be crucial in limiting Huskers quarterback Casey Thompson, a Texas transfer and the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson.
Offensive tackle Wanya Morris is expected to return from an off-field issue and safety Key Lawrence should also be back from a hamstring injury, giving the Sooners additional depth at offensive line and in the secondary.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 30, Nebraska 24
Oklahoma might’ve hoped Scott Frost would make it one more week before being fired after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern last Sunday.
Now, the Sooners are set to face a struggling program fighting for more than just reviving its season, but for its pride. Cornhuskers faithful are one of the most loyal fanbases in college sports, and have extended their record-breaking home sellout streak of 390 consecutive games, dating back to 1962.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln is going to have a raucous crowd for the first OU-Nebraska matchup there since 2009. It’s also going to be the first test, and road environment of the Venables era.
Although I predict Nebraska sticking around on Saturday afternoon, I ultimately am choosing the Sooners to take the win.
Gabriel and the Oklahoma offense need to avoid the slow start they had against Kent State last week, and if the Sooners can maintain the fast pace they desire, Nebraska will have a tough time sticking around.
The defense has been torched by Casey Thompson before — see 2021 OU-Texas — and he’s likely the only player that could potentially will the Cornhuskers to victory if he plays like he has in the past.
Although it’ll be close, Oklahoma will head into conference play undefeated, but Nebraska’s streak of one-possession games will extend to 14.
Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor: Sooners 38, Nebraska 21
With all of the turmoil surrounding the program in Lincoln, I don’t think the Huskers are going to be able to pull off an upset.
However, under Joseph, I think Nebraska plays inspired enough to make this a game for about three quarters. If my prediction stands, the Sooners will end the Cornhuskers’ 13-game streak of one-possession losses.
Thompson has a knack for making unscheduled plays and I predict he’ll make a couple early to cause the Sooners defense fits. Ultimately, I think linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman continue their stellar play and help OU force at least two turnovers.
On offense, I think Lebby and co. figure out how to balance the pass and run game enough to score close to 40 points. The Huskers have given up 28, 38 and 45 to far less superior competition.
As Oklahoma figured out last week, when Mims touches the ball magic happens. I expect him to continue his dominance and collect at least 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win.
