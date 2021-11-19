OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 13 Sooners vs Iowa State

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Kickoff time: 11 a.m.
TV channel: Fox
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
Predictions and podcast
No. 13 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) welcomes Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) to Norman on Saturday for its final home game and its senior day.
Oklahoma’s postseason plans took a big hit with a 27-14 loss to Baylor last Saturday. Does this mean the Sooners’ College Football Playoff hop…
News and notes
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the sustained rumors linking him to the impending LSU head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.
OU football: Caleb Williams recovered from hand injury, still Sooners' starter for matchup against Iowa State
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has recovered from a right hand injury he suffere…
Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) fell to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks was named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award on Thursday.
A program record 31 Sooners were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Thursday.
Featured stories
‘We never get football players in accounting’: As senior day nears, Pat Fields has aced every test, from captain of Sooners to advanced degrees
Pat Fields entered the accounting professor’s office on the second floor of Adams Hall.
OU football: Lincoln Riley not ignoring Sooners' inconsistent play, says team has 'hunger to get better' against Iowa State
Lincoln Riley can’t wait for Oklahoma’s next game.
OU football: Caleb Kelly reflects on Sooners career after 3rd ACL tear — ‘I’m appreciative of everything that’s happened’
Having sacrificed his body for the last time, Caleb Kelly soaked up his final minutes wearing No. 19 as an Oklahoma Sooner.
