OU football: Kennedy Brooks named semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award

Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks was named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award on Thursday.

Brooks has rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season, ranking second in the Big 12 with 5.9 yards per carry. 

The award recognizes the best offensive player in Division I football who “exhibits integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.” Winners must be born in Texas or have graduated from a Texas high school, college, or junior college. Brooks graduated from Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Texas in 2016.

Brooks can become the third Sooner to win the award after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won it in 2017 and 2018 respectively. He’s the eighth semifinalist for the award from OU since it was established in 2012. 

