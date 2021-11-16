OU football: Sooners fall to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) fell to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
New @CFBPlayoff rankings:1-Georgia2-Bama3-Oregon4-Ohio St5-Cincinnati6-Michigan7-Mich St8-Notre Dame9-Okla St10-Wake11-Baylor12-Ole Miss13-OU14-BYU15-Wisconsin16-A&M17-Iowa18-Pitt19-San Diego St20-NC St21-Arkansas22-UTSA23-Utah24-Houston25-Miss St— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 17, 2021
The Sooners dropped five spots after losing to now-No. 11 Baylor 27-14 on the road in their last game. OU's loss snapped its nation-leading 17-game win streak.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions against the Bears, failing to eclipse 100 passing yards until a 50-yard completion to redshirt sophomore Jadon Haselwood late in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma scored its least points, and garnered its least amount of yards in a game under coach Lincoln Riley.
Oklahoma State, who thrashed TCU 63-17, jumped to No. 9, the highest mark in the conference. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State rank No. 1-4, respectively.
The Sooners take on Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at home.
