OU football: Sooners fall to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Nik Bonitto

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto attempts to break through the Baylor offensive line during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) fell to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. 

The Sooners dropped five spots after losing to now-No. 11 Baylor 27-14 on the road in their last game. OU's loss snapped its nation-leading 17-game win streak.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions against the Bears, failing to eclipse 100 passing yards until a 50-yard completion to redshirt sophomore Jadon Haselwood late in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma scored its least points, and garnered its least amount of yards in a game under coach Lincoln Riley. 

Oklahoma State, who thrashed TCU 63-17, jumped to No. 9, the highest mark in the conference. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State rank No. 1-4, respectively. 

The Sooners take on Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at home. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

