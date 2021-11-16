OU football: Lincoln Riley addresses LSU rumors — 'I'm the coach at the University of Oklahoma'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the sustained rumors linking him to the impending LSU head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.
"It's nothing to handle," said Riley when asked by The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber if he or his representatives had contacted the Tigers, and how that situation was potentially being handled.
"It's pretty easy. I'm the head coach at The University of Oklahoma. You guys know me and how I feel about this place and this program. You know where I stand on that, and that hasn't changed."
Riley addressed the speculation less than an hour after ESPN's Tom Luginbill intensified the rumors on Barstool's Unnecessary Roughness podcast.
"There's something going on at Oklahoma right now and I would not be surprised one bit if the next LSU coach is Lincoln Riley," Luginbill said.
From @TomLuginbill: "There's something going on at Oklahoma right now and I would not be surprised one bit if the next LSU coach is Lincoln Riley.”Everybody stay calm.— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 16, 2021
Supposition about Riley's departure from Norman first surfaced last week when he was mysteriously absent from his regular Tuesday press conference. Social media theorists also discovered a flight from Norman to Baton Rouge and began to speculate Riley was onboard.
Riley made up his Tuesday presser last Thursday and denied the rumors, saying he missed the media availability due to a "personal matter." The airplane theory was also debunked by a pilot named Chris Sadler on the Jordy Culotta Show. Sadler said he owns houses in Norman and Baton Rouge and was flying back to Louisiana after visiting his daughters who are OU students.
LSU is looking for its next head coach after deciding not retain Ed Orgeron — who coached it to a 2019 national championship and a Peach Bowl victory over OU — beyond this season.
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Penn State's James Franklin, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell and former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady are among those who've been rumored alongside Riley as potential Orgeron replacements.
