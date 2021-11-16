OU football: Caleb Williams recovered from hand injury, still Sooners' starter for matchup against Iowa State

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has recovered from a right hand injury he suffered in OU's 27-14 loss to Baylor and will be the team's starter against Iowa State.
Ouch 😬 pic.twitter.com/dev9xXDxr1— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
Williams' throwing hand was stepped on during the game's second half by a Bears defender. The Washington D.C. native finished the game 10-for-19 passing for 146 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 10 rushing attempts for 17 yards and a score.
"He's doing well," Riley told reporters. "He's been full go this week. ... (Against Baylor), he was frustrated that he made a few mistakes (and) that we weren't playing well. He was frustrated physically with not being able to grip the ball and throw the ball the way he typically does.
"A little bit of frustration set in, and it's a learning experience. I've said it every week. I've said it when he's thrown six touchdowns and everybody thinks he's the greatest football player that ever walked the planet. ... He's growing, he's learning and days like that, honestly, for his future and development, can be more valuable than any of the really, really fun ones that we've had."
On the season, Williams is 87-of-127 passing for 1,331 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions across eight games. He also has 41 rushes for 305 yards and five scores in that span.
The Sooners play the Cyclones at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman on Fox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.