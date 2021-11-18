You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: 31 Sooners earn 2021 Academic All-Big 12 honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners defense

The Sooners defense attempts to recover the football after sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence stripped the ball during the game against Kansas in Lawrence on Oct. 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

A program record 31 Sooners were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Thursday.

Among the Sooners named to the team, five were recognized for holding a 4.0 GPA. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, redshirt senior linebacker Bryan Mead, redshirt freshman kicker Zach Schmit, redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Schafer and redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Staton boast a perfect academic record for the semester. 

Student-athletes must keep a 3.0 GPA or higher to qualify for the team, while transfers and freshmen are not considered. For the second straight year, OU set a program record for first-team all-academic honors. Last year, 19 Sooners earned first-team selections, three less than this year’s 22. The other nine Sooners selected this season earned second-team nods.

Next, No. 13 Oklahoma takes on Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments