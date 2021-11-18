OU football: 31 Sooners earn 2021 Academic All-Big 12 honors

A program record 31 Sooners were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Thursday.
Program-record 3️⃣1️⃣ Academic All-Big 12 honorees, including 5️⃣ with a perfect 4️⃣.0️⃣, most in the league.📚 https://t.co/YkBkeGmSr1 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Z0UniBhLVC— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 18, 2021
Among the Sooners named to the team, five were recognized for holding a 4.0 GPA. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, redshirt senior linebacker Bryan Mead, redshirt freshman kicker Zach Schmit, redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Schafer and redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Staton boast a perfect academic record for the semester.
Student-athletes must keep a 3.0 GPA or higher to qualify for the team, while transfers and freshmen are not considered. For the second straight year, OU set a program record for first-team all-academic honors. Last year, 19 Sooners earned first-team selections, three less than this year’s 22. The other nine Sooners selected this season earned second-team nods.
Next, No. 13 Oklahoma takes on Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20 in Norman.
