OU football: Predictions for No. 13 Sooners vs Iowa State on senior day

No. 13 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) welcomes Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) to Norman on Saturday for its final home game and its senior day.
The Sooners and Cyclones last faced off in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game, which OU won 27-21, clinching its seventh-straight conference title. Before that, Iowa State had upset Oklahoma 37-30 in Ames during the regular season.
OU is coming off its first loss of the 2021 season at Baylor, and the Cyclones have underachieved since being ranked No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but Saturday’s matchup should be hard fought nonetheless. Here are predictions from The Daily’s sports desk for the game:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 24, Cyclones 21
Oklahoma can’t afford a loss here if it hopes to make the Big 12 Championship Game and reinvigorate its College Football Playoff aspirations. Thus, I’ll take the Sooners to grit this one out by a slim margin.
If Caleb Williams and OU's offense struggled with Baylor’s defense, I don’t expect much improvement against an Iowa State unit ranked No. 10 nationally in yards per game allowed. However, I think Williams, with help from a late field goal by Gabe Brkic, will be just enough to get the Sooners by. I bet Williams throws at least one touchdown pass to Mario Williams and Eric Gray becomes valuable as a pass catcher out of the backfield if Oklahoma struggles to run.
Defensively, OU needs more than one turnover to make this happen. We’ve already seen safety Pat Fields and nickelback Justin Broiles notch an interception in the same game this season. Maybe they can work their magic again on senior day and help Speed D’s cause. Perrion Winfrey has been awfully quiet in recent weeks as well, but maybe this is the game where he reemerges with a pair of sacks. Buckle up, Sooner Nation. This one could be for most of the marbles.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 40, Cyclones 28
OU’s season will be defined by how it responds to last week’s loss. Simply put, Iowa State’s defense — and Oklahoma State’s, for that matter — is statistically far superior than Baylor’s, which held the Sooners to a season-low 260 yards of offense. If there’s a time for Oklahoma to figure out its offense, now is that time.
With the Cyclones coming off a 41-38 loss to Texas Tech, I’ll predict OU rebounds with a stellar performance from Williams and his receiving corps — which is what they should’ve had last week. Still, Iowa State has given Oklahoma a lot of trouble in its last two visits to Norman. ISU bested the Sooners 38-31 in 2017 and narrowly lost 42-41 to OU in 2019.
That said, I’m expecting this game to remain close until the last few minutes of the fourth quarter when a late Oklahoma score gives the team more breathing room.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 30, Cyclones 27
The Sooners’ goal is to not let one loss snowball into two on Saturday. Oklahoma is coming off its lowest total yards and scoring output under head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams struggled at quarterback with two interceptions while failing to eclipse 100 passing yards until a garbage-time completion to Jadon Haselwood late in the fourth quarter in the loss to Baylor.
But Williams, who’s yet to throw an interception in Norman this season, has excelled in his home stadium, throwing 10 of his 14 touchdowns there. I expect him to bounce back in a big way, when Oklahoma needs him most. OU’s defense was a lone spot against the Bears, garnering a season-high 11 tackles for loss. I expect the unit to perhaps save the offense once again, as Williams and company face the No. 10 total defense in the country, allowing just 307.1 yards per game.
This one should be fun, as senior day caps the final home game for many senior Sooners, while also perhaps serving as a game that could define their season.
