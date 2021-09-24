alert OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel and pregame reading for No. 4 Sooners vs West Virginia Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18. Edward Reali/The Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GAMEDAY CENTRAL Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CTTV Channel: ABCRadio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPodcast Sports Goal Oriented Ep. 2: Post Nebraska Debrief, Big 12 Opener Preview Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright 1 min to read News and Notes Sports OU football: Billy Bowman expected back from injury vs West Virginia, Woodi Washington to miss 'significant time' Mason Young, sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to miss time with knee injury, per report Mason Young, sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Kennedy Brooks’ pass protection, Brian Asamoah’s role — 3 things to know ahead of West Virginia Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports 2021 Big 12 Championship Game set for 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 4, ABC broadcast, conference announces Mason Young, sports editor 1 min to read Featured Stories Sports OU football: Lincoln Riley believes Sooners nearing stride, says team needs ‘to be a little better’ as Big 12 play begins Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 3 min to read Sports OU football: With keys to Sooners’ offense, NIL cars in hand, Spencer Rattler believes he’ll keep the two in separate garages Mason Young, sports editor 3 min to read Sports 'He never messes up': Sooners' Drake Stoops carving role in OU offense as 'hardest worker' Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports $1,000 and Gorilla Glue: OU cornerback D.J. Graham capitalizing on one-handed interception vs Nebraska Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 4 min to read Sports OU football: Isaiah Coe emerging alongside former JUCO teammate Perrion Winfrey after blocked kick vs Nebraska Mason Young, sports editor 4 min to read Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines OU football headlines You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homepage Sports Mason Young Sports Editor Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Author twitter Author email Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
