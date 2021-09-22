OU football: Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to miss time with knee injury, per report

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will miss time with a knee injury, according to a Wednesday report from SI Sooners.
BREAKING: Oklahoma DT Jalen Redmond to Miss Time With Knee Injury #Sooners #SISooners @All_Sooners https://t.co/tKp78avdLW— Ryan Chapman (@RadiosRyan) September 22, 2021
A source close to the situation told SI Sooners that Redmond suffered a "small meniscus tear" during No. 4 Oklahoma's 23-16 win over Nebraska last Saturday. The source indicates Redmond could be out three to four weeks.
Redmond opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns after leading OU with 6.5 sacks in 2019. He returned to the team during its Cotton Bowl preparations in December and has tallied 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss through three games this season.
While Redmond's injury is a significant inconvenience, the Sooners have plenty of options to fill their defensive line hole until his return. Junior Josh Ellison was already listed as Redmond's co-starter at defensive tackle, and nose guard Isaiah Coe could slide over to the spot following his emergence against the Cornhuskers.
