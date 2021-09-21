OU football: Billy Bowman expected back from injury vs West Virginia, Woodi Washington to miss 'significant time'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley provided an update on injured defensive backs Billy Bowman and Woodi Washington on Wednesday.
Riley announced during a press conference that Bowman is expected to return against West Virginia on Saturday, while Washington's injury will cost him significant time. Washington is expected back some time this season, though, Riley said. Neither played against Nebraska last Saturday after sustaining their ailments against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.
Bowman, a freshman and consensus four-star recruit, asserted himself as OU's starting nickelback before getting hurt. He made one tackle for loss and four tackles against Tulane, then added another tackle against WCU before succumbing to what Big 12 Now's Gabe Ikard reported to be a hamstring injury.
Washington, a redshirt sophomore, also made four tackles against Tulane and one against Western Carolina. The Sooners' most experienced cornerback registered 45 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions last season.
OU faces West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 25 on Fox.
