St. Thomas More faces sexual assault lawsuit involving 2 minors

St. Thomas More University Parish and Student Center is facing a sexual assault lawsuit involving two minors that alleges negligent supervision and failure to adequately train staff on disclosing child sexual abuse.
Parents of the minor referred to as A.M. in the petition filed a lawsuit against St. Thomas More and Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, for damages of at least $250,000.
The alleged sexual assault occurred in December 2024 at an after-school program. The incident was reported to Jordan Ross, director of youth ministry at the time. Ross did not report the incident to law enforcement and waited until the end of the event to notify the parents of A.M.
The petition states A.M. has been diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and has a borderline IQ of 70, which was known to parish leaders at the time.
On Dec. 18, 2024, St. Thomas More hosted a religious education event, a youth group Christmas movie night, that A.M. attended. While there, A.M. left the group to use the restroom unaccompanied, where she was accosted and sexually assaulted by another minor in the program.
After the first assault, A.M. went to use a different restroom where she was accosted again by the same minor.
A.M. disclosed the incidents to Ross that same night. The petition claims when Ross spoke to A.M.’s parents, they minimized the disclosure, characterized A.M. as “boy crazy” and suggested the report was fabricated or exaggerated.
The following morning, the family obtained a sexual assault nurse examiner, or SANE, exam for A.M. and reported the incident to law enforcement. SANE is a specialized examination that addresses medical concerns, assesses and documents injuries, and collects forensic evidence.
The plaintiffs accuse St. Thomas More of failing to adequately screen, train or supervise staff and volunteers regarding the recognition and handling of disclosures of sexual abuse.
They also claim failure to provide adequate adult supervision of children during the event.
OU Daily reached out to St. Thomas More and the archdiocese but has not received a response from either by the time of publication.
According to the petition, A.M. continues to suffer severe physical, psychological and emotional injury including trauma, fear and humiliation. A.M. has been in ongoing counseling and psychological therapy since shortly after the incident and continues to require such treatment.
No date has been set for a trial at this time.
Resources
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Institutional Equity Office’s website, email ieo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
This story was edited by Audrey McClour and Macey Thaxton. This story was copy edited by Larkin Bock and Sophie Hemker.