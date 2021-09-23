You are the owner of this article.
Goal Oriented Ep. 2: Post Nebraska Debrief, Big 12 Opener Preview

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Goal Oriented logo

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU athletics. Join sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

OU warded off a late surge by Nebraska to stay undefeated this season. With the Sooners facing off against West Virginia this weekend, how will they fare in Big 12 play? Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright discuss that and more in Ep. 2 of Goal Oriented.

Click here to listen on Spotify or tune in below via YouTube:

Produced by Justin Jayne and Georgia Bomar

Edited by Georgia Bomar

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

