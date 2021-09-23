Goal Oriented Ep. 2: Post Nebraska Debrief, Big 12 Opener Preview

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU athletics. Join sports editors Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright for discussions on everything Sooners.
OU warded off a late surge by Nebraska to stay undefeated this season. With the Sooners facing off against West Virginia this weekend, how will they fare in Big 12 play? Mason Young, Chandler Engelbrecht and Austin Curtright discuss that and more in Ep. 2 of Goal Oriented.
Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.
