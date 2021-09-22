2021 Big 12 Championship Game set for 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 4, ABC broadcast, conference announces

The 2021 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship has been scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 4 on ABC, the conference announced Wednesday.
🚨 Big 12 Football Championship Network and Time RevealedDetails ➡️ https://t.co/rtjehjHNui pic.twitter.com/U4bUeUw7TF— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 22, 2021
Following a six year hiatus from 2011-2016, the Big 12's flagship postseason matchup returned to AT&T Stadium at Arlington in 2017. Oklahoma has won the game each of the four years since, and owns six consecutive conference titles overall.
All time, Oklahoma has reached 12 of the 19 Big 12 Championship Games — more than any other conference team. The Sooners have gone 11-1 in the game, boasting the most wins of any conference team. Their only loss in the title bout came against Kansas State in 2003.
OU will look to add to its 50 total conference championships again this fall. The road to Arlington begins Saturday, Sept. 25 with a home game against West Virginia to open Big 12 play.
