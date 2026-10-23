Training center, Deputy Jordan Pyle Day dedicated in honor of late deputy

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Deputy Jordan Pyle Training Center Thursday and announced Deputy Jordan Pyle Day in honor of the former deputy and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The dedication ceremony took place in the new Jordan Pyle Training Center Room, showcasing Pyle’s uniform, pictures and purple decorations — the official awareness color for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Pyle was shot and killed in August 2023 by her husband Vaughn Cannon, per News 9, who was also a Cleveland County deputy. Cannon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December 2024.
Pyle’s family and many community members attended the event, with speakers recognizing her story as being part of a bigger domestic violence issue. Pyle’s mother, Christi Pyle, spoke at the event and called for action.
“Domestic violence affects every income. There is no way to stop it without fighting,” Christi Pyle said.
Sheriff Darrell Weaver, who conducted most of the event, emphasized that the crime impacted more than Pyle’s direct family and coworkers.
“This domestic violence tragedy cuts deep. Because it took one of our own, a dedicated Cleveland County deputy, committed,” Weaver said. “But it even crossed in my opinion even farther than that, it cut into the whole law enforcement family.”
Weaver announced that Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaimed Oct. 22 Deputy Jordan Pyle Day in the state of Oklahoma in honor of Pyle’s dedication and integrity.
Pyle’s father Rusty Pyle also spoke at the event, urging attendees to contact their state representatives to move forward with a bill in Pyle’s honor.
Oklahoma House Bill 1322 was modeled after Tennessee’s Savanna’s Law, which took effect at the beginning of 2026, creating the nation’s first public registry for repeat domestic violence offenders. The law is named after deputy Savanna Puckett, who was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, who had a history of domestic violence.
Co-authored by Rep. Ross Ford (R-Broken Arrow), House Bill 1322 passed the Oklahoma House but stalled in the Senate. Rusty Pyle contacted Rep. John George (R-Newalla), who deliberated with Ford about putting Pyle’s name on the bill. Ford is now planning to rerun the bill with an amendment making it Jordan’s Law.
“We hope the word gets out, domestic violence … is a huge issue in this state,” Rusty Pyle said. “We’ve gotta do something to help curtail the violence. It’s gotta be at least slowed down.”
Pyle’s close friend and boss Cleveland County Capt. of Patrol Saysha Cornish spoke at the event, calling Pyle her best friend. She asked members of the community to speak out about domestic violence.
“We work domestic violence calls, but we never thought it would be one of our own, my friend,” Cornish said. “And what I would say to everybody that’s going through it: Please tell someone that will do something about it because we have to get these levels of domestic violence down.”
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz and Audrey McClour.