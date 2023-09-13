OU's Board of Regents approved an annual salary raise for Woody Glass from $279,125 to $310,000 and a title change from special assistant to the head coach to football operations administrator during its meeting in Duncan on Wednesday.
Sooners Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said the title change in the wake of Thad Turnipseed's resignation as executive director of football administration is a "modified role."
"There's other internal organizational changes that took place to distribute some of those responsibilities to existing staff members," Castiglione said. "So yeah, that's all done in concert with each other."
Castiglione also commented on OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's apology Monday following his father-in-law Art Briles' presence at the Sooners' game against SMU on Saturday night.
"I'll just say that the comments that coach Lebby made on Monday, really is the only follow up comment that we will make," Castiglione said. "Everything else is being handled internally."
He declined to comment when asked if he considered any disciplinary action for Lebby, repeating "everything else is being handled internally."
Love's Field, statues update
Construction cranes have been working on Love's Field, OU's new 3,000 seat stadium, for weeks on Jenkins Avenue trying to get it ready for the 2024 season.
Asked if he thinks it will be prepared for coach Patty Gasso's crew to take the field in the spring, Castiglione smirked.
"Yes, and it better be," Castiglione said. "We are really excited about the entire project. ... We're actually looking to put sod down here in the next several weeks."
Castiglione says Gasso's been able to take recruits on tours of the new $47.9 million stadium. The Soners have landed four commitments this month, including 2025 infielder Lexi McDaniel, the No. 1 overall recruit, according to Extra Innings Softball.
OU's AD also said Gasso's statue, which was announced on June 10, is "in progress." He previously said it is slated to be unveiled "next year."
With the announcement of Gasso's sculpture in the works, questions have been raised regarding other potential notable coaches and athletes receiving one.
"There are a lot of statue-worthy individuals that don't have one," Castiglione said. "Whether it's coaching staff or some of our athletes. It is a really interesting topic when it comes up. We're looking at a variety of ways to recognize some of the most notable athletes at Oklahoma, not just for Oklahoma, but what they did to impact their sport.
"And we're systematically working through, they don't all happen at once. But we're excited about the one that we have going right now and we'll announce more as time goes along, I'm sure."
Coaches contract adjustments
The board also approved adjustments to multiple OU athletics coaches at its meeting on Wednesday.
Here are each of the coaches' contract changes:
The Sooners' baseball coach Skip Johnson's contract was extended to June 30, 2027, while his associate head coach Reggie Willits' contract was extended to June 30, 2025.
Todd Butler, who was hired as Johnson's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator on June 15, is under contract until June 30, 2024, and will make $210,000 per year.
Clayton Custer, who was hired as OU basketball assistant coach on Aug. 23, is also under contract until June 30, 2024, and will make $250,000 annually.
After OU softball won its third consecutive national championship, assistant coach JT Gasso received a raise of $7,500 raise and will now make $192,500 annually. Associate head coach Jennifer Rocha also received a $7,500 raise and will now make $222,500 per year.