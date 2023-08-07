Clayton Custer returning to Porter Moser's staff at OU as assistant coach

OU coach Porter Moser has re-hired Clayton Custer to his staff, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Monday. He will return to the Sooners as an assistant coach.
Source: Oklahoma's Porter Moser will hire Loyola Chicago's Clayton Custer as an assistant coach. Was the Ramblers' starting PG when Moser took Loyola Chicago to the Final Four in 2018.Previously worked on Moser's staff at Oklahoma.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 7, 2023
Custer previously served on Moser's staff from 2021-23 as a director of video operations and player development. He was hired by Loyola-Chicago as an assistant earlier this year, but is now returning to OU.
Custer's return fills the vacant spot on Moser's staff left by former assistant coach Emanuel Dildy, who left for Duke. Custer was a guard at Loyola-Chicago from 2016-19 when Moser was the Ramblers' coach and was in Moser's starting lineup when they made the Final Four in 2018.