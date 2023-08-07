 Skip to main content
Clayton Custer returning to Porter Moser's staff at OU as assistant coach

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against Kansas State on Feb. 14.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU coach Porter Moser has re-hired Clayton Custer to his staff, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Monday. He will return to the Sooners as an assistant coach. 

Custer previously served on Moser's staff from 2021-23 as a director of video operations and player development. He was hired by Loyola-Chicago as an assistant earlier this year, but is now returning to OU. 

Custer's return fills the vacant spot on Moser's staff left by former assistant coach Emanuel Dildy, who left for Duke. Custer was a guard at Loyola-Chicago from 2016-19 when Moser was the Ramblers' coach and was in Moser's starting lineup when they made the Final Four in 2018. 

