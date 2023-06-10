 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Joe Castiglione announces OU will have Patty Gasso statue 'next year'

Patty Gasso

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso after the WCWS championship series against Florida State on June 8.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

A statue for OU softball head coach Patty Gasso is coming 'next year', athletic director Joe Castiglione announced at the Sooners' national championship celebration on Saturday.

"I get emails, social media posts, and people stopping me (asking), 'When are we going to dedicate a statue for Patty Gasso?'" Castiglione said. "We do things (and) we try to keep it secret for a while but you just won't let us keep a secret. So tonight, I'm just breaking it out, we're going to have a statue for coach Gasso next year."

Gasso is fresh off her 29th season with OU and seventh career national championship. Gasso is a 15-time Big 12 coach of the year and has led the Sooners to the Women's College World Series 16 times.

Newsletters

Tags

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.