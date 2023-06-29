 Skip to main content
OU football: Thad Turnipseed parts ways with Sooners

Brent Venables

Ou football head coach Brent Venables during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU Executive Director of Football Administration Thad Turnipseed has parted ways with the Sooners.

Turnipseed joined the Sooners in 2022 after OU hired head coach Brent Venables. Turnipseed served as the Director of Football Recruiting and External Affairs for Clemson from 2013-2021 and worked alongside Venables during that time.

Prior to his stint with the Tigers, Turnipseed worked at his alma mater, Alabama, while Nick Saban began his tenure as coach of the Crimson Tide. Turnipseed was reportedly a driving force in OU's plan for a Football Operations Facility.

