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Former OU offensive lineman Lane Johnson retires from NFL

Lane Johnson with the Philadelphia Eagles

Photo source: Philly.com

Former OU and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired from the NFL in a statement he posted on social media Tuesday. 

Johnson was inactive for the Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, before announcing his retirement.

The 36-year-old played his entire 14-season career with the Eagles, playing 171 games. Johnson won  Super Bowl rings in 2018 and 2025, received six Pro Bowl selections and earned first team All-Pro twice.

Johnson was open about his mental health struggles throughout his career, speaking up about his battle with anxiety and depression after missing three games in 2021 due to withdrawal symptoms. 

“What’s most important to me is continuing to focus on my mental health,” Johnson wrote on social media.

Johnson played for the Sooners for three seasons in 2010-12 and appeared in 22 games. He was selected as the fourth pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.

This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.

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