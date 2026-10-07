2026 OU-Texas guide: State Fair of Texas food, attractions, hours, tickets

Every fall since 1886, the State Fair of Texas brings together locals and visitors to enjoy fair food, attractions and a festival atmosphere — and it lines up with the annual Red River Rivalry game. This year’s theme commemorates America’s 250th birthday, with “Stars, Stripes, and Howdies!”
Food
This year’s state fair includes many local vendors offering classic fair foods, including corn dogs and turkey legs, alongside multiple different unique cuisines with a Texan twist.
Scooter’s Coffee is sponsoring the fair’s 2026 New Foods lineup, including sweet dishes like 3D fruit ice cream, matcha parfait and giant candy watermelons. Many new savory dishes are making their debut this year, including buffalo breaded cheese curds, deep-fried ranch and footlong fries.
New drinks added to the fair menu offer unique flavors and bright colors, like the bright pink soft serve smoked peach bourbon smash and the “red, white, and brew” frozen ranch water.
Each year, the Big Tex Choice Awards chooses the best fair treats from loyal fair concessionaires, highlighting the best fried food creations and sweet drinks. 2026 winners include:
“Best Taste - Savory:” Burger Chop Tater Tacos, created by Tom Grace
“Best Taste - Sweet:” Fletcher's Chocolate Corny Dog, created by Beck Fletcher
“Best Taste - Sipper:” Tropical Coco Fresca, created by Fruteria Cano
“Most Creative:” Berry Me In Matcha, created by Stephen El Gidi
Attractions and shows
The State Fair of Texas prides itself on bright displays of Texan pride and festival fun, with recurring shows filled with dazzling lights and dynamic performers.
Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation, 7:45 p.m. daily: A fireworks show with music, dancers and acrobats lights up the scenic reflecting pool at the Esplanade.
Starlight Parade, 7 p.m. daily: The Drive Like a Texan Starlight Parade runs through the fairgrounds, featuring floats, life-size puppets and animated characters in costume.
USA Breakdancers, 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Oct. 7 through Oct. 18: In a show mixing comedy with intense dance moves, the USA Breakdancers perform at the Fringe Stage in Little Lone Stars Land.
Mighty Mike Show, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. daily: Mighty Mike gives a comedic strongman performance at this year’s fair at the Fringe Stage in Little Lone Stars Land.
Livestock is featured at the State Fair of Texas in entertainment, education and showmanship this year.
Petting Zoo, daily: Fair-goers can interact with emus, pigs and more inside Little Lone Stars Land.
Big Tex’s Discovery Farm, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily: An educational experience, including interactive shows and live animal displays, that shows the importance of farming and caring for animals.
All-Star Stunt Dog Show, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. daily: The world’s first and original “stunt dog show” returns to the fair this year. The show features dogs rescued from shelters who have been trained in unique performance skills at the Marine Corps Square.
Livestock Birthing Farm, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily: Located at Nimitz and MLK, this experience exhibits the incubation and birthing process of different livestock animals.
The fair also offers multiple educational opportunities for fair-goers to learn about American history, including a Dia de los Muertos exhibit at the Hall of State, an American Revolution exhibit at the D.A.R. House and the Freedom250 mobile education truck next to the Craft Pavilion and Little Lone Stars Land.
Hours
The fair started on Sept. 25 and will run through Oct. 18. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On game day, gates open at 7 a.m.
Tickets
Daily tickets are available online or at the gate for $15 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday for adults, with discounted prices after 5 p.m. Children’s daily tickets are $10 and senior tickets vary from $7 to $20 depending on the day. A $2 service fee is added to all online orders.
1-Day FLEX Tickets, able to be used on any day, are available online starting at $27, with premium tiers offering food and ride coupons at a higher price.
Season passes can be bought at the gate for $62 each, coming with a physical card that provides discounts at the fair. Digital season passes are also available online for $52, offering unlimited visits.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Izzy Fletcher and Tori Pham copy edited this story.