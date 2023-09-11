Jeff Lebby

OU football offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby during fall camp on Aug. 14.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Two days after former disgraced Baylor coach Art Briles was spotted on OU's field after its 28-11 win over SMU, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby addressed the situation from a prepared statement during his weekly press conference on Monday.

"His presence on the field after the game the other night is something that created a distraction and I do apologize for that," Lebby said Monday. "That was not the intent at all."

When asked about prior boundaries put in place regarding Art Briles' presence around the program, Lebby declined to comment. He did say Briles did not receive a sideline pass on Saturday.

Briles, who was fired from Baylor in 2016 amid the program's sexual assault scandal, was seen repping OU gear on Owen Field during both pregame and postgame festivities. Lebby is married to Briles' daughter and defended his father-in-law by wearing T-shirts that read “#CAB,” or “Coach Art Briles,” after his firing during the 2016 season. 

"Joe Castiglione, Coach Venables both have addressed concerns with me," Lebby said. "(They have) talked to me about it and can make sure that everybody understands that this is something that that will not come up again."

Art Briles on Jeff Lebby's Instagram

Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's Instagram story of Art Briles and family on Sept. 9. 

Venables said he wasn't aware of Briles' presence until moments prior to his postgame press conference on Saturday. OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione provided a statement on the incident late Saturday:

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight. It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

As of Monday, no disciplinary actions have been announced for Lebby.

