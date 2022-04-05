 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Sen. Mary Boren seeks approval for HB 4088

Mary Boren

Oklahoma Senator Mary Boren speaks at the Pike Off OTA rally inside the Oklahoma Capitol rotunda on March 23.

State Senator Mary Boren seeks approval of House Bill 4088 amendment as co-author to ensure studies, hear local officials

Oklahoma Senator Mary Boren (D-Norman) is now listed as a co-author of House Bill 4088 — which currently allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to construct and operate a toll turnpike at the Oklahoma City Outer Loop expressway systems — and said she will work to amend the bill to ensure studies are conducted and local officials are heard in a Monday statement. Rep. Merleyn Bell (D-Norman) initially filed an amendment opposing HB 4088. The bill was authored by Rep. Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston) and outlines where the OTA can operate turnpikes in the state.

Other news:

• 2SLGBTQ+ community members voice opposition to Senate Bill 2, stand in solidarity with trans students

Jay Valai

Co-Defensive Coordinator / Pass Defense / Cornerbacks and Nickelbacks coach Jay Valai during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

Jay Valai says 'it's a drug' working with Brent Venables; David Ugwoegbu, Jordan Kelley enjoying new defensive staff

Jay Valai is loving his first spring camp on Brent Venables’ staff. Oklahoma’s new co-defensive coordinator, hired on Jan. 11 after one season at Alabama, has never worked with Venables previously. However, the energy he first witnessed from the former Clemson coordinator when the two met at a recruiting function in Miami has persisted into Valai’s first spring practice with the Sooners. Just two seasons ago, Valai was coaching against OU as Texas’ cornerbacks coach when the Sooners overcame the Longhorns 53-45 in quadruple-overtime.

Other sports:

OU men's basketball:

• Sooners freshman guard Alston Mason enters NCAA Transfer Portal

OU women's golf:

• Sooners fall to Texas Tech, Tulsa, Oklahoma State at Red Raider Match Play tournament

pippin

A banner for "Pippin" from the University Theatre website.

OU Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre presents 'Pippin,' hopes audiences will be 'blown away'

“Pippin” opened last weekend at the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre at OU, directed by Lyn Cramer, a dance professor in the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Although the production is almost 40 years old, Lily Nicholas, a senior musical theatre major cast as the leading player, said audiences will be blown away. In 1972, “Pippin” the musical, directed by Bob Fosse with an original score by Stephan Schwartz, opened on Broadway. Based on the real-life Charlemagne and Pippin of the Roman Empire and set in the Middle Ages, but not historically accurate, the show portrays the story of a young man’s journey to be extraordinary, aided by a mysterious troupe of traveling players, according to Schwartz’s website.

calendar header.jpg

Tuesday, April 5

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts

Wednesday, April 6

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Tulsa

Thursday, April 7

6 p.m.: OU AMWHO: Coffee & Community — More information

Friday, April 8

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA

5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information

Saturday, April 9

2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH

Sunday, April 10

10 a.m.: Women's tennis @ West Virginia — Morgantown, WV

12 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Baylor — Waco, TX

3 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

3 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

