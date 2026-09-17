No. 1 class of 2028 pitcher Sophia Schlader commits to OU softball

Sophia Schlader committed to OU softball Wednesday after head coach Patty Gasso posted a “Go Boomer” video on X.
Gasso's video included messages from former Sooners like Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Kelly Maxwell and others.
Schlader, an Urbandale, Iowa native, is the the No. 1 pitcher and No. 3 player in the 2028 class, according to Softball America.
“I am SO excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma!” Schlader wrote in a graphic posted on Instagram.
Schlader is the Sooners' second commitment in the 2028 class, joining Braylyn Saenz, a top-50 recruit out of Moore High School.