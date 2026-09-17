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No. 1 class of 2028 pitcher Sophia Schlader commits to OU softball

Oklahoma-Louisiana Softball

Head Coach Patty Gasso during the game against Louisiana on March 8, 2026.

 Esther Hodson/OU Daily

Sophia Schlader committed to OU softball Wednesday after head coach Patty Gasso posted a “Go Boomer video on X.

Gasso's video included messages from former Sooners like Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Kelly Maxwell and others.

Schlader, an Urbandale, Iowa native, is the the No. 1 pitcher and No. 3 player in the 2028 class, according to Softball America

I am SO excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma! Schlader wrote in a graphic posted on Instagram.

Schlader is the Sooners' second commitment in the 2028 class, joining Braylyn Saenz, a top-50 recruit out of Moore High School.

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